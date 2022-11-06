Manchester United’s transfer stance on January window becomes clearer in potential Norwich City boost

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is unlikely to be majorly busy during the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth who spoke to Give Me Sport.

It has been reported by The Sun that the Red Devils had sustained their interest in Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, who has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs this year.

As one of the first names on the teamsheet at Carrow Road, his departure would come as a real blow for Dean Smith, with United reportedly having him and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong on their shortlist.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen out of favour under the Premier League outfit’s manager and could potentially be on his way out of the club during the January transfer window, with The Sun reporting this morning that he will be allowed to return to former club Crystal Palace if they can agree a loan deal.

That could potentially persuade the top-tier outfit to bring in Aarons to compete with Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford.

However, Sky Sports journalist Sheth believes the Red Devils won’t be very active at all when the next calendar year comes around.

Speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport, he said: “What I would say is that clubs like Manchester United and a lot of other clubs’ focus is usually on a summer transfer window.

“January is sometimes seen as a panic month, but the information that I’ve been given is that United aren’t likely to be that busy during this transfer window.”

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see whether United do move for Aarons – and they probably should if they are to offload Wan-Bissaka because Dalot will need a decent competitor on the right-hand side to help him maximise his performance levels.

Aarons may be plying his trade in the EFL at this stage – but he already has plenty of top-tier experience under his belt and has established himself not just as a good defender but also someone who can make a difference in the final third.

His end product does need to improve – but that can be sorted out at Carrington with a bit of time on the training pitch. United certainly have some exceptional coaches at their disposal and Aarons will only improve under someone like Steve McClaren.

If Wan-Bissaka stays put though, with The Sun warning that a deal between United and Palace could be very hard to negotiate, then Aarons looks likely to remain at Carrow Road for the remainder of the season.

With his current contract expiring in 2024, officials in Norfolk may be tempted to cash in and recruit a replacement during the winter if they receive a bid that meets their value.