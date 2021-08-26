Manchester United’s stance with Amad Diallo becomes clear amid Sheffield United transfer link

Premier League side Manchester United are said to be ‘cautious’ over sending teenage winger Amad Diallo on loan to the Championship this summer due to the fact they want to see the Ivorian play regularly, according to the Manchester Evening News.

This latest development comes amid strong interest in the 19-year-old’s services from Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United, who want to negotiate a loan deal to bring him to Bramall Lane and help to improve what has been an unsuccessful summer in South Yorkshire thus far.

The Blades are ‘working on a deal’ for Diallo as per the same Manchester Evening News report, although there is no shortage of interest in him with Premier League club Crystal Palace and others thought to be in the race for his temporary signature.

He arrived at Old Trafford in January for a deal worth up to €40m from Atalanta, although he only went on to three Premier League appearances last term and looks set to be frozen out of Ole Gunnar Solskjear’s side in the short term with the summer arrival of Jadon Sancho.

With this in mind, the Manchester United boss publicly expressed he was open to seeing the winger head out on loan, although the teenager reportedly wants to remain in the Premier League.

This could end Jokanovic’s side’s hopes of landing the United prospect this summer, although he is likely to receive a regular amount of playing time at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict:

Although seeing him in the top flight would allow the Premier League giant to fully judge whether he’s ready to make the step up and become a key player at Old Trafford, Sheffield United will be able to guarantee his place on the teamsheet every week.

Why? Firstly, they are now back in the Championship so a player of his quality would be too good to waste in the second tier. And secondly, Jokanovic is in desperate need of wingers to come in if he wants to switch back to a four in the backline.

Although Oliver Burke can do a job on the wing, they need a real threat out wide and Diallo would be able to provide that after showing his class out in Italy before moving to United.

There might be a late flurry of signings for the Blades after a slow transfer window from their perspective, but any other winger coming in on top of the 19-year-old wouldn’t get in ahead of him.

Even someone like Harvey Elliott, who was linked with a move to South Yorkshire but now looks set to remain at Liverpool, would have been in a tussle with him for a starting spot.

Compare that to his potential first-team opportunities in the Premier League – and you have to conclude he may not get as many minutes in the top flight.

Regular minutes on the pitch for their hottest prospect seem to be a non-negotiable for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, so Sheffield United fans should remain hopeful on this one.