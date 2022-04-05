Manchester United’s plans with Nottingham Forest player revealed

James Garner will be given a chance to impress the next Manchester United manager in pre-season.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and his performances at the City Ground have caught the eye, particularly since Steve Cooper was appointed as Chris Hughton’s successor.

Whilst the immediate focus for the player will be on helping the Reds to promotion, there is already speculation surrounding his future next season.

Leeds United have been credited with an interest and it’s expected Forest would be in for Garner if they win promotion.

However, the Telegraph have revealed that United’s plans are to give the 21-year-old a chance under the next boss, with an appointment expected at the end of the campaign.

Therefore, if the new man does decide to sanction a move for Garner it’s likely to be towards the end of the window, although he will obviously back his chances of becoming a key part of the Red Devils’ first-team squad.

Garner is expected to start as Forest take on Coventry City tomorrow.

The verdict

This is the news that the player would’ve wanted to hear as you would imagine his dream is to make it at Old Trafford and this could be his big breakthrough.

Obviously, it’s not ideal for Forest as they would want him back if they go up but that still can’t be ruled out, particularly because United will appreciate how the East Midlands outfit have helped him this season especially.

So, it could be a big summer ahead for Garner but he will be desperate to end the season on a high by helping Forest to the Premier League.

