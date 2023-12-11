Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to give Amad Diallo a chance to impress with the first-team before the January transfer window.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to give Amad Diallo a chance to impress with the first-team ahead of the January transfer window.

Amad Diallo endures injury frustration

The Ivory Coast international was brought to Old Trafford in a big-money transfer from Atalanta 2021, but he was always seen as a long-term project due to his age.

After an unsuccessful loan with Rangers, the winger spent the previous campaign with Sunderland, and it worked out very well for all concerned.

Under the guidance of Tony Mowbray, Diallo starred for the Black Cats, scoring 14 goals and impressing with his all-round game as they reached the play-offs.

Therefore, United hoped that the 21-year-old could make a big mark on the first-team this season, but an injury in pre-season means he is yet to feature in the current campaign.

Manchester United to give Amad Diallo a chance

Now closing in on full fitness, some thought another loan could be on the cards, as playing week in, week out is likely to be the best next step in his development.

Yet, Football Insider has revealed that ten Hag plans to give Diallo a chance to prove his worth, so he will remain with the Red Devils if he does well.

“Man United forgotten man Amad Diallo is set to return to the first team at Old Trafford. It is believed that Erik ten Hag is keen to take a look at Diallo in action for his side in the coming weeks as the January transfer window approaches.

“However, if he can’t break into the first-team set-up under ten Hag – it is believed another loan exit for Diallo could be sanctioned in January.”

The update also explains how Jadon Sancho’s fallout with the United boss has opened up a space in the squad out wide.

Sunderland’s January transfer plans

Bringing in a new wide player wouldn’t be the main priority in the eyes of many Sunderland fans, as most want a new number nine through the door after the struggles of the summer signings.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

But, in the case of Diallo, he is someone the club are sure to push for if he becomes available, because of just how good he was last season.

It has been claimed already that the Wearside outfit are ready to return for the player if possible, although you would imagine that there will be rival interest if he is made available for transfer.

The recruitment team at Sunderland will no doubt be making plans, but it could be a case of treating Diallo as a bonus, and if the opportunity arises to bring him in, it’s one they take, even if they have to wait until later in the window.

Tony Mowbray’s sacking could change the dynamic

Another factor that must be taken into consideration is Mowbray’s sacking last week, as he had a close relationship with Diallo, who enjoyed working under the ex-Blackburn chief, to the extent he sent a message with a broken-hearted emoji after his exit.

Obviously, we don’t know who Sunderland will turn to as their next boss, but Mowbray had built a reputation as a top coach for developing talent, and United will think carefully before picking Diallo’s next destination, should they allow him to go.