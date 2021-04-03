Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood delivers three-word verdict on Nottingham Forest starlet’s display vs Cardiff

Nottingham Forest have a proper star in their ranks this season, but unfortunately he may not be sticking around for long.

James Garner moved to the City Ground during the January transfer window and has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the Championship.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Manchester United and looks set for an incredibly bright future in the game.

He certainly showed his quality on Good Friday after grabbing the only goal of the game as Forest secured a 1-0 win over Cardiff City to move themselves up the table and 10 points clear of the drop zone.

That goal was met with a huge reaction from Nottingham Forest’s supporters, but also from some high-profile figures at Old Trafford.

One man who knows Garner well is Man United and England star Mason Greenwood who delivered a three-word verdict on the midfielder.

What a player 🔥 https://t.co/sF4AN0MvFl — Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) April 2, 2021

Greenwood said: “What a player!”

The verdict

Nottingham Forest fans can hardly believe the impact that James Garner has made at the club.

Without a doubt he’s been one of the real success stories from the second half of the season after establishing himself as a key player under Chris Hughton at the City Ground.

While fans would love him to stick around next term it unfortunately seems unlikely to happen.

Garner could be on track to be playing Premier League football next term and it would be no less than he deserves as he’s certainly a quality player.