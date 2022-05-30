James Garner Manchester United update emerges amid Nottingham Forest play-off success

New Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag wants to watch James Garner in person before making a decision over his future, as per the Manchester Evening News.

According to their report, the Dutchman will wait to see Garner in Manchester United pre-season training, due to begin on the 27th June, before deciding whether or not he will remain at the club or head out once again next season.

Owing to Garner’s England under 21 commitments, the MEN also state that Garner will not return for pre-season on that initial June date, and will instead do so with the second phase of returnees, further delaying a decision on his future.

Furthermore, if Ten Hag does decide that Garner is in need of another loan spell, the MEN claim that it will only be Premier League clubs that are likely to be considered suitable destinations for the 21-year-old.

Garner spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest and was instrumental at Wembley on Sunday afternoon as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

The central-midfielder made 49 appearances in red this campaign, scoring four goals and registering ten assists in all competitions.

Altogether, across his time with Watford and Nottingham Forest over the past two seasons, the England under-21 international has racked up 81 second-tier appearances, and is now ready for a step up in levels.

The Verdict

It will be really interesting to see what James Garner’s future holds.

It is understandable that Erik ten Hag wants to cast eyes over the midfielder himself, but if the Dutchman does not deem him worthy of a place in his squad, there will surely be no shortage of suitors out there this summer.

Nottingham Forest will surely be one of those lining up to secure him on another temporary deal should he become available, given how good he has been at the City Ground over the last 18 months.

Given the success he has enjoyed at the club, you would think Garner would be open to a return in that scenario, too, although his priority is undoubtedly to earn himself a spot in Manchester United’s squad.

There are certainly plenty of options for the young midfielder moving forwards, then, all thanks to his fine performances over the last two seasons.