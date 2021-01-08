Manchester United’s chances of signing highly-rated EFL player become clearer amid emerging report

Norwich City look set to fight off any interest from Manchester United in right-back Max Aarons this winter.

Aarons has been the centre of plenty of transfer speculation over the course of the last two transfer windows following Norwich’s relegation back into the Championship.

Man United have been heavily linked, but The Athletic’s latest on any potential transfer appears to shutdown the possibility of the full-back moving to Old Trafford this January.

It’s confirmed that the Norwich right-back has been someone Man United have discussed, but there’s been no communication between the two clubs and a deal this month looks unlikely.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Norwich City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Striker, played for Norwich on loan, currently managing in Northern Ireland? Gary Holt Malky Mackay Phil Mulryne David Healy

The 21-year-old’s form in the Championship either side of 2019/20 has been exceptional. Aarons helped Norwich to the title in 2018/19, whilst the Canaries top the current table and look on course for a return to the Premier League.

Aarons’ maiden season as a Premier League player was also impressive, with the youngster featuring in 36 of Norwich’s 38 Premier League fixtures last season.

He impressed, despite Daniel Farke’s side failing to secure survival.

The Verdict

It’s not really a good month to be dealing with transfers of this magnitude.

Aarons is a player that’s got a lot of quality and any deal to sign him is going to cost a club.

Even Manchester United with all their millions, might be reluctant to pay that right now, particularly on a signing that isn’t going to exactly define their season.

A summer deal, if at all, feels more likely.

Thoughts? Let us know!