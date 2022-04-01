Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes makes claim about Nottingham Forest loanee James Garner

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he is looking forward to playing with James Garner at Old Trafford in the future.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, and his form in the Championship has been impressive, with the 21-year-old a key figure for Steve Cooper’s side who are pushing for promotion.

With his loan up at the end of the season, there are doubts about Garner’s long-term future, with a host of clubs already having been credited with an interest in the player.

However, joining the United squad isn’t completely ruled out, and it appears that if Fernandes has his way then Garner will be part of the group at Old Trafford.

That’s after the Portuguese international singled out the Forest loanee as someone from United’s academy that he wants to play with in the future when asked on Twitter.

The immediate focus for Garner will be Forest though, with the youngster sure to start as Cooper’s side take on Blackpool tomorrow as they look to push up the Championship table.

Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Radoslaw Majewski Legia Warsaw Polonia Warsaw Lech Poznań Spartak Moscow

The verdict

This is high praise for Garner and it shows that his form at Forest, along with his performances at training with Fernandes in the past, have clearly caught the eye.

It seems inevitable that he will be playing Premier League football in some capacity next season, with Forest’s only chance of keeping the player if they win promotion.

For Garner, this will be great to read and it will give him more motivation to continue his impressive performances for Forest over the crucial next few months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.