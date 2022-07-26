Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez issues first words after securing Preston North End move

Preston North End have seemingly pulled off a transfer coup on the eve of the 2022-23 Championship season with the signing of Manchester United youngster Álvaro Fernández on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old was in attendance on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale to take in PNE’s pre-season friendly with Leicester City, despite a deal not being agreed for his services at the time.

Things progressed though over the course of the last few days, with the Spaniard once again present at Deepdale on Monday afternoon to watch an open training session before being unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

Fernández picked up the award for United’s best player in the under-23’s squad last season, and according to The Athletic, the Lilywhites fended off interest from La Liga and Bundesliga to secure his services.

The teenager will now compete with experienced Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady for a spot in Ryan Lowe’s side at left wing-back, and Fernández has now issued his first words since arriving at the Lancashire outfit.

“I’m very happy, and I want to start with this club as soon as possible,” Fernández told the club’s official website.

“I wanted to go on loan and start to play at a high level.

“I’ve spoken to the manager about the football, it’s so good. I like his plans for the season so I want to start.”

The Verdict

It has been reported that North End have given United guarantees about Fernandez’s playing time this coming season, which may very well have sealed the deal when it’s all said and done.

The Spanish youngster is quite clearly highly-rated at Old Trafford to have scooped the honour of being the club’s best player in the development squad last season, but there’s no substitute for regular game-time in senior football.

Fernandez will now get that, and it means Ryan Lowe has two options who possess quality down the left flank.

Deepdale appears to be a place where young players can go on loan to flourish in recent years, and Fernandez will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Cameron Archer and Sepp van den Berg and be a success.