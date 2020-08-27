Manchester United yet to launch bid for EFL ace

Manchester United are yet to make an offer for AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks, according to Duncan Castles speaking on the Transfer Window podcast – quoted by Sport Review.

The 23-year-old winger has plenty of talent and first highlighted that with a top season for Sheffield United in the Championship.

Indeed, that sealed him a move to the Cherries but they, of course, have been relegated and he’ll now want to try and seal a move away to get himself back into the top flight.

Where that sees him go, though, remains to be seen as it doesn’t sound as though any club has made a real move for him yet and, certainly, United haven’t.

Castles revealed:

“My information is that there has been no offer from Manchester United for David Brooks.

“Brooks has been told to wait and see what develops through this window and to see what develops in terms of a move away from Bournemouth.

“He is available to move and keen to move away. There is nothing of any substance from Manchester United at this stage.”

The Verdict

Brooks is obviously a talented player and one that would add to the right club in the Premier League.

Bournemouth, though, are in no need to really sell him and, therefore, they can try and hold out for a decent amount of cash before sanctioning a sale.

United have been linked but they don’t appear to have made any particular move in recent times and, for that matter, it seems no club has particularly stolen a march.

This one, then, could be one to watch towards the end of the summer window.