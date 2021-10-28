Manchester United watching EFL midfielder ahead of potential transfer move

Portsmouth midfielder Harry Jewitt-White has attracted the attention of Manchester United, according to The News.

The 17-year-old, who has appeared for Pompey at first-team level in three EFL Trophy matches over the past 18 months, is also reportedly being monitored by other leading English clubs.

The midfielder has been with the club since the age of seven, with one of his three appearances for Portsmouth at first-team level coming this season.

Jewitt-White became the club’s third-youngest player to wear Portsmouth colours in the senior set up when he came on as a substitute last season during a 1-0 loss to West Ham’s U21, with Kenny Jackett opting to give him his debut.

The young midfielder also played 90 minutes during the club’s Hampshire County League final clash against Basingstoke this season, netting in the penalty shoot-out.

The verdict

It is always difficult to assess these sorts of situations. Obviously, when a talented young player is coming through the ranks, it will be exciting to watch their progression within your club, but when Premier League sides swoop in, fans miss these experiences.

Also, clubs never seem to see much of an initial fee for these players.

However, clubs are able to generate large sums of money from academy players because of the add-on fees that are usually nailed on to the existing deal.

Subsequently, if Jewitt-White does depart and enjoys a successful career, then Portsmouth are likely to reap some of the rewards.

It will be interesting to see if a race for the talented youngster breaks out, or if Pompey are able to keep hold of him.