Manchester United have set their valuation of Hannibal Mejbri following his Birmingham City loan spell.

According to Turkish outlet Ettachkila, the Premier League side value the midfielder between €15 and 20 million (£12 to 17 million).

However, the club could be willing to loan out the 20-year-old again next season, potentially opening the door for a return to St. Andrew’s.

Does Hannibal Mejbri have a future at Manchester United?

The promising playmaker is quite far down the pecking order in Erik ten Hag’s team, which has raised doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

Hannibal is behind the likes of Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Scott McTominay and Casemiro, meaning the pathway into the first team squad is quite difficult.

Borussia Dortmund have also emerged as a possible destination for Hannibal this summer.

The Bundesliga outfit are searching for a new midfield option following the departure of former Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham, who has agreed terms on a massive transfer to Real Madrid.

How did Hannibal Mejbri fare at Birmingham City last season?

The Tunisia international made 38 league appearances for John Eustace’s side in the Championship last season, contributing one goal and five assists.

The Blues earned a 17th place finish, exceeding pre-season predictions by staying well clear of any relegation scrap.

Hannibal was afforded an opportunity to impress the United boss last summer in pre-season and will likely be given another chance this year.

That means any decision over his future likely won’t be made for a number of weeks, keeping Birmingham in limbo regarding a potential return to the club.

It is unlikely that the Championship outfit will be able to match the valuation placed on the player by United, which means any return to Birmingham will likely have to be on a temporary basis once again.

Should Hannibal Mejbri make a return to Birmingham City?

Hannibal was an impressive youth candidate at Man United, standing out as a massively promising prospect.

While his performances at Birmingham did show signs of that promise at senior level, he didn’t show enough to warrant a place in Ten Hag’s immediate first team plans.

If he can impress in pre-season, then perhaps he will find his way into the Dutchman’s mind, but United are reportedly looking elsewhere for midfield improvement this summer.

That means an exit of some kind is certainly on the cards for next season, but a step-up in standard may be sought by United to test the midfielder’s development.