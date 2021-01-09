Manchester United v Watford: Match preview

Manchester United host Watford in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening, and Football League World’s George Harbey will be there to bring you all the action live from Old Trafford.

Both of these sides enter this year’s competition looking to advance to the fourth round, with the Hornets looking to pull off an upset against the Red Devils.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of this evening’s cup clash…

Story so far

United come into this one having gone unbeaten in their last 10 league games, but looking to respond after Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to arch rivals Manchester City.

Getting hands on silverware will be massive for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side this season, and whilst the title race may be on in the Premier League, this competition presents them with arguably their biggest chance of lifting a trophy this season.

Watford, meanwhile, are fighting for promotion in the Sky Bet Championship, and will be looking to gain momentum in the league as well as looking to ignite an unlikely cup run.

Xisco Munoz has endured a disappointing start to life in charge somewhat, yielding three points from his three games at the helm.

The odds are stacked against them this evening, but a surprise cup upset could give them real confidence and belief going forward.

Team news

Solskjaer is likely to make several changes to his United side tonight, with one eye bound to be on Tuesday night’s trip to Burnley, before a crunch clash with Liverpool the following Sunday.

The Norwegian has already confirmed that Odion Ighalo will get a run-out against his former club, but that looks more likely to be from the bench rather than a starting berth.

Donny van de Beek is likely to make a long-awaited start, and we could also see the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Juan Mata, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood be recalled to the starting line-up.

They will be without Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellestri, though, with the latter recently testing positive for COVID-19.

Watford, meanwhile, have no reason to name a weakened side against United, and we aren’t likely to see too many changes being made by Xisco.

The likes of Ismaila Sarr, Nathaniel Chalobah, Troy Deeney and Andre Gray are all likely to play, as are Tom Cleverley and Ben Foster, who are former United players.

Craig Cathcart and Joao Pedro are back in training, however this one will come too soon for Christian Kabasele, who has been nursing a knee problem.

Last time out

The last meeting between these two sides was only in February, as United recorded a 3-0 home victory over the Hornets.

Bruno Fernandes netted his first goal for the club after joining from Sporting Lisbon, with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood also getting on the scoresheet in what was one of the last games before the season was halted.