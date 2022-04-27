Manchester United transfer claim made involving Middlesbrough player

Djed Spence wants to play for Manchester United in the future as he prepares for a big summer move from Middlesbrough in the summer.

The right wing-back is contracted to the Teesside outfit but he has spent the majority of the current campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, starring for Steve Cooper’s side as they chase automatic promotion.

However, his long-term future is unclear, with a host of top clubs, including Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, all having been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

Yet, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Spence, who could be sold for around £12.5m this summer, wants to play for the Red Devils in the future.

“City, Arsenal & Tottenham are among the interested clubs. Djed‘s dream is to play for #MUFC one day. He is a fan!”

It’s not been said that United are chasing the full-back, although having just appointed Erik Ten Hag as manager they may not yet have finalised their transfer targets.

The only focus for Spence will be to maintain the excellent form he has shown with Forest, who now have a top two finish firmly in their sights after results last night.

The verdict

Everyone dreams of playing for the club they supported growing up, so Spence is no different to anyone else in that sense.

There’s nothing concrete to suggest United are keen, but the fact a lot of their rivals are monitoring the youngster shows that he is someone who many feel could play at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see who Spence is playing for next season but he will have earnt a big move after a truly exceptional season with the Reds.

