Manchester United step up interest Championship midfielder

Manchester United are continuing to monitor the progress of Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham, a report from The Sun has claimed.

The 16-year-old midfielder only broke into the Blues’ first-team at the start of this season, but has already made a significant impact, featuring no fewer than 21 times in all competitions for Pep Clotet’s side, scoring twice – including a matchwinner on his home debut against Stoke in August.

Those performances have certainly caught the eye, with United and German champions Bayern Munich among those to have recently been linked with a move for the teenager.

Despite that competitions, it seems as though United are not giving up in the race for the midfielder’s signature ahead of the January transfer window, with the latest reports claiming that Red Devils’ coach Mike Phelan has watched Bellingham this season as United consider their options.

Birmingham however, are said to be in no mood to lose Bellingham any time soon, with the midfielder having already earned a call-up to England’s Under 17s side this season.

There are currently 18 months remaining on Bellingham’s contract with Birmingham, securing his future at St Andrews’ until the summer of 2021.

The Verdict

It looks as though it could be a long few weeks for Birmingham in this regard.

While they will understandably be keen to keep Bellingham, the financial strength of the likes of United and Bayern means they should be able to afford any asking price the Blues demand.

Bellingham too may well be tempted by such a move, and given the number of young, homegrown players United have brought to Old Trafford recently, it does seem as though this is the sort of deal that would suit their recent transfer approach.