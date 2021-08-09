Manchester United star sends Tahith Chong message following Birmingham City’s victory over Sheffield United

Tahith Chong was handed his first league debut for Birmingham City on Saturday night, during The Blues’ 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

The Manchester United loanee enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Midlands, putting in a performance that earned the Man of the Match award.

Chong spent last season on loan with Weder Bremen and Club Brugge, proving to be a real attacking talent at both, but he was unable to match that threat with goal contributions.

Chong has arrived as part of a new approach as Birmingham, with Lee Bowyer at the helm. Seven fresh faces have walked through the doors at St Andrew’s, with the former Charlton Athletic manager spreading optimism around the Midlands.

Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard has sent Chong a classy message after the young winger played a starring role for The Blues.

Chong took to Instagram to share his joy after the game, with Lingard commenting: “You will be well looked after there brother.”

The 28-year-old spent a season with The Blues during the 2013/14 campaign – a year that Lingard scored six times in 13 outings.

The verdict

Lingard enjoyed a very successful spell with Birmingham seven years ago and now Chong finds himself in a very similar position.

Chong has undoubted talent and his experience from playing in the top tier in Germany and Belgium will only have benefitted him thus far.

Chong has now been presented with another opportunity to prove himself and he will remain hopeful that if the spell goes well, then he might get a chance at first-team level with United next year.

Chong has the ability to light up the Championship this season and if he keeps performing as he did on the opening day, then it could be a very productive year for the young winger.

