Manchester United set to make key decision on 24-year-old currently playing in the Championship

Manchester United do not plan to offer Huddersfield Town loanee Joel Pereira a new contract at the end of this season, according to the Mirror.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to shuffle his goalkeeping options this summer, with David de Gea set to move on and Dean Henderson set to become first-choice shot-stopper going forward.

United’s back up goalkeepers – Lee Grant and Joel Pereira – also look set to leave Old Trafford, with their contracts up at the end the campaign.

Pereira has only made three first-team appearances for United, and has spent time on loan at Vitoria Setubal, Kortrijk and Hearts over the last few years.

He has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield, with the Terriers said to be paying a percentage of Pereira’s £20,000-a-week salary.

But Pereira has made only one appearance for Huddersfield, playing in the 4-3 away defeat to Stoke City back in November.

Since then, he has been used as back up to Ryan Schofield, and Jayson Leutwiler has also joined the club in that time.

The Verdict

This is big news for Pereira as he has been at United since he was a youngster, so the fact he looks set to find a new club this summer is serious.

I can’t see Huddersfield being interested in the goalkeeper, though. Schofield is right at the forefront of their plans, and I think they will invest their time in him.

It will be interesting to see whether he stays in England or moves abroad this summer.