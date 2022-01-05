Manchester United set to make decision on EFL loanee as Championship and League One clubs circle

Manchester United could be set to recall young midfielder Ethan Galbraith from his loan spell at League One side Doncaster Rovers to send him to another club, according to the BBC.

The 20-year-old joined Donny in the summer on a deal until the end of the season and has made 20 appearances for the Yorkshire side, scoring once and assisting two goals.

Galbraith is part of a side that is struggling though in the third tier of English football, with Doncaster currently sitting bottom of the table after 23 matches.

Quiz: Can you name which club Doncaster Rovers signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Jordy Hiwula? Coventry Ipswich Portsmouth Reading

The BBC have reported that the Red Devils could look to recall Galbraith and move the two-cap international to a ‘more competitive environment’ as a number of clubs circle for his services.

Championship and League One clubs are reported to be interested in the youngster should United make that decision, with high-flying Sunderland one of those that were previously keen on Galbraith in the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

Galbraith is quite clearly a talented player and it would be quite harsh if he were to be pulled from the Doncaster squad by United mid-season.

But he is the Red Devils’ player first and foremost and they’ll do what they feel is best for Galbraith’s development.

He was attracting the interest of Sunderland six months ago so it would be no surprise to see him head higher up the League One table or even into the Championship.

No decision has been made yet but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Galbraith with a new club by the end of January.