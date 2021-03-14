Manchester United set to beat high profile competition to sign League Two individual

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Ben Grist from Grimsby Town, a report from Grimsby Live has revealed.

Grist has yet to make his senior debut, but was named on the bench for Grimsby in their EFL Trophy clash with Harrogate earlier this season, and has seemingly been impressing with his performances at youth level for the Mariners.

It has previously been reported that both Liverpool and Chelsea were interested in a deal for Grist earlier this season in the wake of his recent progress.

Now however, it seems as though the teenager is set to move to one of the Premier League other big clubs instead.

According to this latest report, Manchester United now look set to win the race for Grist, with the Red Devils said to have beaten off that competition to sign the teenager.

Despite that, Grimsby manager Paul Hurst is adamant that no deal has been confirmed just yet, with the 46-year-old quoted as saying: “I think there’s been a lot of interest in Ben from what I’m told. I think we’ve got a couple of young lads who are getting some interest, but at the minute nothing’s a done deal yet.

“There are definitely clubs interested, but as it stands, no-one has met any kind of valuation or a deal that the club are happy with.”

It has been a difficult season so far for Grimsby, who currently sit bottom of the League Two table, six points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

You can’t blame Grist for taking an opportunity such as this if it does indeed come about.

Manchester United are obviously a huge club, and the opportunity to move to Old Trafford is not one many players would turn down, particularly if they are in the teenager’s situation.

Indeed, when you consider the interest there has been in Grist recently, it does seem as though this could be something of a coup for United.

Add to that the fact that this could provide a welcome financial boost for Grimsby at a difficult time for clubs at that level, this could be a deal that works well for all parties.