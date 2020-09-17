Manchester United set for transfer blow in pursuit of EFL ace

David Brooks is set to stay at AFC Bournemouth despite speculation linking the player with moves to Manchester United and Leicester City, according to The Sun.

Brooks – who joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United at the start of the 2018/19 campaign – has been a player in serious demand this transfer window following the Cherries’ relegation from the top-flight.

The 23-year-old made only nine Premier League appearances last term due to injury, and has scored eight goals in a total of 44 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth.

Brooks still has another two years left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, and has been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United and Leicester City over the course of the transfer window.

Despite losing the likes of Nathan Ake, Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Wilson following their relegation, though, the club look set to keep hold of Brooks, according to The Sun.

It is claimed that Bournemouth value the player at a price of around £50million, and are clearly reluctant to sell the Wales international this summer.

Brooks has made two appearances for Bournemouth this season, coming on as a late substitute in their 3-2 opening day victory over Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a massive boost for Bournemouth to keep hold of Brooks.

They have every right to demand that sort of money for the player, not only because they’ve already lost some key players this window, but because they have no reason to sell.

If the player had a year left on his contract, then it would be a different story.

Bournemouth have a really exciting attacking line with Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma, and they could be a shout for promotion this term.