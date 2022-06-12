Manchester United prospect in line for temporary League One move

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is being lined up for a loan move to Exeter City, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Bishop spent last season on loan with Mansfield Town, where he made 53 appearances in all competitions for the Stags.

The 22-year-old helped Mansfield to the League Two play-off final, where they missed out on promotion with defeat to Port Vale.

Now however, it seems as though Bishop is set to get an experience of football at League One level during the 2022/23 campaign anyway.

According to this latest update, Bishop is now set to be loaned to Exeter for next season, giving the goalkeeper the chance to play at third-tier level for the first time in his career.

Exeter are preparing for a return to League One next season, after winning automatic promotion with a second place finish in League Two last season.

If confirmed, Bishop could become the Grecians first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Exeter City.

Cameron Dawson highly impressed as the club’s number one during the 2021/22 campaign, but his spell on loan from Sheffield Wednesday has now come to an end.

As a result, the Grecians are going to need to find another option between the posts, and Bishop’s performances for Mansfield last season do suggest that he would be a useful alternative to fill that role.

Indeed, you feel Bishop and United will both be keen to see if can make the step up to that next level in the coming campaign, meaning this is a deal that could work well for all involved.