Manchester United poised to make transfer decision over Burnley player

Manchester United will not pursue the permanent signing of Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst, according to Football Insider.

The towering Dutchman was pursued by Erik Ten Hag in January as a short-term solution to the Red Devils’ striker shortage, having plundered in goals in the first half of 2022-23 campaign for Besiktas and also netting twice at the FIFA World Cup for the Netherlands.

And United paid Besiktas £2.5 million to terminate his agreement early so that he could play in the Premier League for the final four months of the season, in which he has featured six times already – all from the start.

The 30-year-old is yet to break his duck in the top flight for United – although he did score in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest – and was utilised unconventionally as an attacking midfielder in their most recent match against Leicester City, as well as against Barcelona in the Europa League.

It appears though that Weghorst is just a stop-gap until the summer as the club will not look to bring him in from Turf Moor on a full-time basis, despite being a regular starter since his arrival at Old Trafford.

The Verdict

Unless he banged in the goals on a regular basis for United then it was always unlikely that Weghorst was going to be considered as a long-term addition for Ten Hag.

He is clearly in there to do a job for a few months until the club have the funds necessary to go out and sign their ideal number nine, but there’s an argument to be had that the role he is playing in could be making others look better.

That is only one half of the argument though – ultimately you want your centre-forward to score goals and Weghorst hasn’t done that yet.

United will know they can get a whole lot better for next season, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Burnley will not land a transfer fee in the summer from the Red Devils for Weghorst – although someone else may come in for him.