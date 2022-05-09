Manchester United poised to finalise transfer swoop for EFL talent

Manchester United are expected to sign exciting Stevenage youngster Elyh Harrison.

The keeper is currently at the League Two club and he has emerged as one of the brightest talents at his age group having impressed for the U18 side.

Such displays saw the teenager promoted to work with the first-team, with staff at Boro clearly impressed with how Harrison has developed.

However, it now appears the stopper will be on the move, as TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed that a deal for the player to link up with the Red Devils is at an advanced stage.

“#MUFC have agreed a deal to sign highly-rated 16-year-old Stevenage goalkeeper Elyh Harrison.”

Of course, Harrison will be linking up with United’s academy initially, with the youngster then hoping to progress through the ranks over the years, with the club known for sorting loans for their players to help their development.

As the update mentions, Stevenage will receive a small fee for the player, although it’s unclear just how much that is at the moment.

The verdict

This is a positive for Stevenage in the sense that it shows they are doing something right in terms of developing young talent that attract interest from some of the top clubs in the country.

Obviously, there will be a frustration that they’ve lost Harrison without him having made it to the first-team, but this is a great opportunity for him.

So, once it’s finalised, all connected to the club will surely wish the keeper well and they will be interested to see how his career plays out in the years to come.

