16-year-old Igor Tyjon is one of Blackburn Rovers' bright young talents and Manchester United are desperate to sign him this summer, according to Alan Nixon's Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers have always developed young players, and Igor Tyjon seems next in line to leave the club on a permanent transfer.

Having recently seen Adam Wharton depart Ewood Park for Crystal Palace in a deal worth £18 million, United will be putting their faith in the Rovers' youth academy. But, this one seems like a sure deal for a player with an extreme amount of talent.

Igor Tyjon latest

According to Sun journalist, Alan Nixon, the Red Devils are chasing a deal for the attacking midfielder who joined Blackburn last summer from National League side, Rochdale A.F.C.

In addition to Erik ten Hag's side's interests, it is also believed that rival teams, Crystal Palace and Brighton, are keeping tabs on the England youth international.

Despite this heavy interest, it is understood that Tyjon is undecided and could seek a continuation of his time at Blackburn as he bids to work his way into the first team.

This is a pathway we have seen many players take before, with Wharton, Ashley Phillips and Callum Wright just a few names that have developed through their academy.

Blackburn Former Academy Stars Player Transfer Fee Received Ashley Phillips £2,000,000 Adam Wharton £18,000,000 Phil Jones £16,500,000 Damien Duff £17,000,000

For Manchester United, the new Ineos era has seemingly begun with the club targeting young talent. As the Daily Mail reported, United are favourites to sign Baylee Dipepa from Port Vale, who is a young striker currently taking part in the U17 European Championships in Cyprus.

This method would be a stark contrast to their previous one of signing big-name players on long-term contracts and could benefit the club's financial position. Tyjon would therefore be an ideal signing and development in one of the world's best academies will only benefit his growth.

Igor Tyjon's youth career so far

At just 16-years-of-age, not many fans would have heard of Igor Tyjon so far, but the teenager has been making a name for himself at youth level and could seemingly take his development into men's football.

Having moved on from Dale as they fell into the National League last year, his move to Blackburn's academy has proved a fruitful one for the teenager.

In his under-21 debut against Jong PSV in the Premier League Continental Cup, he was superb. Although the Lancashire outfit was defeated 5-3, Tyjon was brought on after just six minutes and scored one and assisted two in a remarkable introduction.

His goal was one of premier quality, as he flicked it past the PSV defender before turning in the rebound of his first strike, which deflected off the post.

Featuring predominantly in the under-18 side, he has occasionally made the step-up to Premier League 2 and proved himself in a recent fixture against Everton. A second-half double helped his side to a 3-2 win and this earned him a spot on the first-team bench for the final game of the season.

Whether he stays or goes, you have the feeling that we will be hearing Tyjon's name for years to come.