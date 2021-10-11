Manchester United player’s latest comments could put Championship clubs on alert as January looms

Anthony Elanga was chased by numerous clubs over the course of the summer transfer window only for no move to materialise. Now, the player has told Kvallposten (via Manchester Evening News) that a loan deal is possible in January

The winger was a target for several sides in the summer transfer window according to the MEN, with plenty of second tier outfits feeling their squad could be boosted by the addition of the young talent. However, rather than seal a move away, Elanga stayed put at Old Trafford.

The 19-year old though is still struggling to break into the Red Devils’ first-team and hasn’t found regular football easy to come by under Ole Gunner Solksjaer. In fact, he’s been limited to just a 17 minute cameo in the EFL Cup against West Ham.

Over the course of his time with Man United, he has still only made three appearances. Now, the Swedish forward could be set for a short-term move away when the winter transfer window opens in his hunt for regular action, as he admitted that ‘everything is possible.’

He told Kvallposten (via the MEN): “Everything is possible but right now I am in United so I focus on them.

“But anything is possible and I have to be ready if the club wants to loan me or wants me to stay.”

Elanga is certainly held in high regard by the Red Devils but with the player having to compete with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial for a starting berth, it doesn’t like he will get much gametime anytime soon with his parent club.

It means that instead, he could finally seal that switch to a Championship team in January – and there will likely be a number of second tier sides ready to do business again for the Swede.

The Verdict

Anthony Elanga is certainly quite a talent and would no doubt take to the Championship like a duck to water, as many other youthful wingers from the Premier League have.

He’s already proven when given the chance with Man United that he can be exciting on the ball and can also finish too and so his addition to any Championship outfit would be a huge boost both to the league and to the team that signed him.

There will no doubt be interest in him again when the window does open its doors and with the prospect of regular action on the table too, it would appeal to Elanga as well.

The winger then could be set for a short stay in the second tier and whichever side lands him would have themselves a very exciting prospect.