A number of Championship and League One sides are targeting a move for Zidane Iqbal this summer.

According to Football Transfers, the Manchester United youngster is attracting interest from sides across the EFL.

The midfielder is weighing up his future ahead of the new season as he seeks to gain first team experience at a senior level.

Who is Zidane Iqbal?

The 20-year-old is the latest promising upcoming talent to come through at Old Trafford, but first team opportunities have been hard to come by under Erik ten Hag.

Iqbal has made just one appearance at senior level for the Premier League side and is now hoping to earn more consistent game time in the next campaign.

That is unlikely to come from the Red Devils, which has attracted interest from clubs lower down in the English football pyramid.

It has not yet been decided whether the Iraq international will leave Old Trafford on a permanent or temporary basis.

How stiff is the competition for Zidane Iqbal’s signature?

As well as clubs in England, there are also sides across Europe showing interest in the United starlet.

Sides in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands are interested in signing the midfielder.

It is unclear just yet which clubs are most interested in pursuing a move, but it is becoming increasingly obvious that the player has a lot of potential options for the next step in his career.

United enjoyed a lot of success in loaning players to the Championship last season, with the likes of Amad Diallo, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez earning praise for their performances.

It is believed that the club’s preference would be for the player to go out on loan this summer, but Iqbal is still weighing up what next in his career.

Would Zidane Iqbal be a good signing for EFL clubs?

Iqbal has shown a lot of promise at underage level and has earned a positive reputation as a burgeoning young star.

Opportunities at United have been limited and a move away for next season makes the most sense, with first team experience now needed.

A loan move should be the club’s preferred option as Iqbal has a lot of potential and could become a key player if he can continue to develop his game.

Keeping him England could also be a preference for United if the right offer comes in, as they can more closely monitor his readiness for the Premier League that way.