Manchester United player set to depart Old Trafford to seal temporary Championship move

Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard is expected to join Championship newcomers Hull City on a season-long loan, as reported by the Independent.

The 20-year-old spent the 2020/21 campaign with Salford City, making the short trip to the League Two side and featuring 29 times as the club narrowly missed out on a play-off finish.

The season prior, Bernard was a regular for United’s U23 side during their Premier League 2 campaign. The young defender made 12 appearances that season, captaining the side on one occasion too.

Bernard made his first-team debut during the 2019/2020 season, playing 90 minutes in United’s 2-1 defeat against Astana in November of that year.

Showing promising signs during pre-season, Bernard has featured twice already ahead of the new campaign.

A Championship move to Hull is now seen as the next best step in the 20-year-old’s development with Manchester United.

The verdict

This will be a challenging yet exciting move for the young defender. Bernard has shown excellent promise thus far, captaining a Manchester United U23 side aged just 19 and enjoying regular first-team minutes in the EFL as a teenager.

The Championship is two steps up, however, and with Hull being new to the division, it is expected to be a season where the ultimate objective is survival.

However, young Premier League centre-backs like Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite have proved that youthful defenders can excel at Championship level.

This opportunity is an excellent chance to prove that Bernard can cut it at Championship level. If successful, Bernard will return as a player who will be nearing a regular chance at first-team level with United.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Hull City played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when Hull City last played at Oakwell? 2-0 win 3-1 defeat 4-2 defeat 0-0 draw