Manchester United player set for transfer move amid Derby County and Birmingham interest

Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo will not be moving to the EFL this month despite previous transfer interest in his signature earlier in the month.

The 19-year-old, who signed for United in the previous January for an initial fee of £18 million from Atalanta, was set to go out on loan to Dutch side Feyenoord in the summer despite Sheffield United being keen to bring him to Bramall Lane.

An injury late on in August though scuppered that move but now fit again, the winger has been linked with Championship clubs again this month.

Birmingham City were believed to be in negotiations for the Ivory Coast international where he would have joined fellow Red Devils player Tahith Chong, but a deal could not be struck with the Blues.

It was confirmed as well that Wayne Rooney was very keen on bringing Diallo to Pride Park to play for Derby County for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, but the Rams are unable to register players due to their ongoing off-field situation.

Instead, Diallo will head north of the border until the end of the season to sign for Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, according to Fabrizio Romano, ending any hopes of a Championship switch for EFL fans wishing to see their club sign the teenager.

The Verdict

Diallo is an exciting talent and he cost a lot of money, which is why both Birmingham and Derby fans were very excited about the prospect of him arriving at their clubs.

But you can understand why United have sent him to a club like Rangers when it’s all said and done.

Birmingham moved on pretty quickly anyway when their negotiations broke down and captured Onel Hernandez instead – a similar type of player with a lot more experience.

Rooney though will have been hoping to use his Red Devils connections to bring Diallo to Pride Park, just like he did with Teden Mengi last season, but he can’t sign anyone right now let alone a player with the talent of Diallo.