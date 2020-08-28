Manchester United player set for temporary Old Trafford departure to EFL club

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has agreed to move to Championship side Huddersfield Town on loan according to the Manchester Evening News.

Pereira is significantly far down the pecking order in the Manchester United first-team, and the Red Devils are believed to be keen on finding him regular game time ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The shot-stopper has agreed a season-long loan deal with Huddersfield, and will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with Carlos Corberan’s side this term.

The Terriers struggled in the 2019/20 campaign, as they finished 18th in the Championship table under the management of Danny Cowley.

But Cowley was dismissed from his role in charge of the club, with Corberan being appointed as their new manager ahead of this year’s league campaign.

With Kamil Grabara returning to Liverpool from his loan spell with Huddersfield, the club would have been targeting a goalkeeper ahead of this season.

Pereira has had various loan spells earlier in his career, which included a spell with Scottish side Hearts last season, although his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated.

Huddersfield Town take on Norwich City in their opening match of the 2020/21 season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Corberan’s side.

The Verdict:

I think this could be a solid addition.

Pereira will be eager to prove himself out on loan in the Championship, having not played at that level in his professional career to date.

Huddersfield will be able to offer him regular game time as well, so it’s a deal that makes sense for all parties involved.

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Pereira as well, as a successful loan spell with the Terriers could result in a potential permanent move in the future.