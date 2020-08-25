Manchester United player linked with temporary move to EFL club ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Huddersfield Town have reportedly registered their interest in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner according to Football Insider.

Any potential deal would be a loan, with Manchester United looking to find Garner regular minutes in senior football ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Garner made three appearances for Manchester United in their Europa League campaign last term, but the club are reportedly willing to sanction his temporary exit in the near future.

It seems highly unlikely that he’d be anywhere near the first-team squad on a regular basis next season with the Red Devils, and Huddersfield are seemingly keen to get an agreement in place with the youngster.

Huddersfield Town finished 18th in the Championship table last season, in what was a disappointing league campaign in their first season back in the second-tier.

They are now managed by former Leeds Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan, and the Spaniard is clearly keen to add younger players to his squad before the new season gets under way.

Huddersfield take on newly-relegated Norwich City in their first match of the season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Terriers.

Do you know which club these former Huddersfield Town players are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Which club is Oliver Norwood playing for now? Reading Sheffield United Brighton Aston Villa

The Verdict:

This could be a shrewd bit of business by the Terriers.

They weren’t anywhere near good enough last season, and they need players in their squad that are hungry to prove themselves in senior football.

Garner fits this description perfectly, and he’ll be keen to make a name for himself in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

I think he’s more than capable of being a regular starter for Carlos Corberan’s side next term, and it would be the ideal move for all parties involved.