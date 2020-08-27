Manchester United player edges closer to securing temporary switch to EFL club

Swindon Town are edging closer to securing a deal to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Matěj Kovář according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Swindon. Man U keeper Kovar is in the building. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 26, 2020

The Robins will be preparing for life back in League One after they won promotion from the fourth tier in last year’s league campaign.

The majority of clubs in League Two agreed to finish the season on a PPG (points per game) basis, which resulted in Swindon finishing top of the table.

Richie Wellens will be looking to make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of their return to League One, in what is going to be a fiercely competitive division next term.

Kovář is seemingly a player that is firmly on their transfer radar, with the young goalkeeper catching the eye with some impressive performances for the Manchester United academy teams.

He has featured for both the Under-18s and Under-23s in recent years, since signing form Czech side Slovacko in the summer of 2018, after a successful trial period.

Kovář has also featured in the Manchester United first-team squad, but was an unused substitute for their Europa League match against FC Astana this season.

Did these former Swindon Town players ever score for the club? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Raphael Rossi? Yes No

The Verdict:

He’ll be a decent addition to their squad.

Kovář won’t be getting anywhere near the Manchester United first-team at this moment in time, so it’s good to see the club looking at finding him regular game time in senior football ahead of the new season.

Swindon are a club that are heading in the right direction as well, and they’ll be eager to shock a few teams in League One, after winning promotion last term.

I think this is the ideal move for all parties involved, and is a shrewd bit of business by the Robins.