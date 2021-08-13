Manchester United player completes EFL transfer move amid Sunderland interest

After an opening day League One defeat to AFC Wimbledon at the Keepmoat Stadium, it was obvious that Doncaster Rovers needed to bring in extra bodies – especially in midfield.

Richie Wellens lined-up against the Dons with three in the engine room but he’s added another man to his ranks today with the signing of promising Manchester United talent Ethan Galbraith.

The 20-year-old is yet to appear for the Red Devils in the Premier League, however he made one appearance in the Europa League in 2019 and for the most part has been a regular in United’s under-23 squad.

The midfielder has made two appearances for Northern Ireland’s national team and he was linked with a move to Sunderland earlier in the transfer window – and it was alluded to by the Northern Echo that the Black Cats may need to wait until August to secure a deal.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Doncaster Rovers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who scored Doncaster Rovers' first goal of this season? Charlie Seaman Aidan Barlow Ben Close Kyle Knoyle

However they’ve been beaten to the chase by Doncaster, who will be hoping to utilise the talents of Galbraith and perhaps set up a regular stream of loan deals between the South Yorkshire outfit and United.

The Verdict

Whilst Galbraith doesn’t have much in the way of senior experience, he’s clearly quite a promising talent to have international caps at such a young age.

There comes a time when young Manchester United talents need to taste first-team football though and with Wellens deploying three midfielders, Galbraith is likely to get his chance to shine although he faces competition from the likes of Matt Smith, John Bostock and Ben Close.

As for Sunderland, their promising start to the season may mean that it’s not a bad thing that they’ve missed out on Galbraith.

They currently have Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien, Carl Winchester and young Dan Neil who can play in the midfield two, as well as Elliot Embleton, so it’s not a position they desperately need to strengthen – if they do need a new man for midfield though they have the funds to go after targets of a similar quality to the United man.