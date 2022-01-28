Manchester United player closing in on loan move to EFL club

Manchester United are set to announce the loan departure of D’Mani Mellor for the remainder of the season.

It is believed that Crawley Town will be the 21-year old’s destination.

According to Mark McAdam on Twitter, the Red Devils have secured the signature from their nickname-sake club.

The forward spent the first half of the season on loan at Salford City, where he was unable to make his mark on the side.

Mellor only featured three times for Salford and will now go back out on loan to Crawley in the hope of earning more playing time.

It is expected that he will undertake his medical within the next 24 hours, before being confirmed by the club as a new signing.

Crawley are currently 15th in League Two, with 32 points from 25 games. John Yems’ side are nine points adrift of the play-off places but 13 points clear of relegation.

Their recent form has seen them lose back to back games in the league. Up next for the club is a trip to Bradford City on January 29.

The Verdict

Mellor is a promising player who has shone for the Man United underage sides.

This will be a good experience for him as he will need to adapt to playing in a professional team.

Underage level can only be so useful for a young player, eventually they need to make the step up to senior football and at 21-years of age he should be more than ready for that leap.

Crawley will be a good destination for him as they could use the extra attacking output and should be able to give him the playing time he needs to develop as a player.