Manchester United place Norwich City ace high on list of transfer targets for key area, Arsenal keen as well

Manchester United have placed Norwich City right-back Max Aarons high up on their list of potential summer transfer targets for the right-back role, according to Sky Sports.

Aarons has enjoyed another excellent campaign at Carrow Road playing an integral part on helping the Canaries secure 97 points and lift the division’s title. The right-back has been consistently linked with a potential move away from Norwich over the last few windows, and he is sure to attract plenty of speculation surrounding his future heading into the summer.

It has already been reported that Manchester United alongside Everton and West Ham could be keen to make a move for Aarons in the summer window. While a recent update from Fabrizio Romano revealed that there are other clubs that have joined the race for his signature. It has also now emerged that Arsenal have joined the race for him as well.

According to the latest report from Sky Sports, Manchester United have placed Aarons high up on their list of right-back targets for the summer, with England’s Kieran Trippier also another player that they could make a move for in that position. That comes with them aiming to bring in a more attack-minded option to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The verdict

This is another potentially concerning update for the Canaries, with Aarons only continuing to be linked with more and more moves away ahead of the summer window opening. The right-back would offer Manchester United the more attack-minded qualities that this latest update suggests they are going to be in the market for this forthcoming window.

Aarons is a player with a lot of potential and Manchester United are not afraid of bringing in younger players with the potential to be developed further as they did with Wan-Bissaka. Therefore, it is a move that you could see them looking to make this summer, and that means Norwich are going to have to brace themselves for firm interest from the Red Devils.

The right-back has to think long and hard about his future, would he be going to Old Trafford and having to bide his time to try and unseat Wan-Bissaka or could he make it straight away into their side. It may mean he would have to settle for a season or two on the bench, and that is a risk given it could slow down his development. It is a major choice for him to have to make.