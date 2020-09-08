Manchester United pair set for EFL exits

Dylan Levitt and James Garner are set to leave Manchester United on loan deals in the very near future as they head for the EFL, as per Goal.

Levitt made his international debut recently as he featured for Wales against Finland last week, and will be heading to Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

Garner, meanwhile, is in talks with Huddersfield Town and is expected to join the Terriers on a similar temporary arrangement.

United have a plethora of good young players all itching to be the next Marcus Rashford but, of course, not all of them can make it into the senior side and sometimes a spell away is needed first.

Both Levitt and Garner will be looking to show what they can do this season, then, with Charlton aiming to bounce back from relegation into League One last season and Huddersfield looking to use more young players under new manager Carlos Corberan.

The Verdict

This should be a pair of good moves for the United kids.

Levitt has had a great few days with him playing for Wales against Finland in the Nations League and now he gets the chance to work at a club in Charlton that is famed for developing good young players.

Garner, meanwhile, is also a big talent and his move to Huddersfield should benefit him too, with Carlos Corberan doing great work with the u23 side at Leeds United before moving to the Terriers.