Manchester United on the brink of Derby County transfer agreement

Manchester United are closing in on the signings of a trio of Derby County youngsters, according to the Athletic.

Derby’s position on the pitch may have improved in recent weeks, but their position off the field is looking precarious.

Bin Zayed International’s proposed takeover of the club is still yet be finalised despite the EFL’s approval of the deal, and last month, players weren’t paid their wages due to cash flow problems.

In order to raise funds, 16-year-old Kaide Gordon signed for Liverpool for around £1million, in a deal which could potentially rise to £3million.

According to the Athletic, a trio of Derby youngsters, who are all under 15-years-old, are close to joining Manchester United for a combined fee of £750,000.

Unlike other transfer deals involving players who are at this sort of age, Derby are open to selling them for a up-front fee, rather than go through compensation and tribunal proceedings.

The Verdict

This is a shame for Derby as they have so many talented youngsters coming through the ranks, but they are letting them fall through the net.

Kaide Gordon looked be a real talent who could cost a lot of money in the future, but due to their position off the pitch, it looks like they are selling them to make ends meet.

If it helps the takeover of the club through, though, then it’s helpful as Wayne Rooney needs the opportunity to properly rebuild his squad in the summer.