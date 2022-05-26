Manchester United & Newcastle join transfer tussle for Derby County player

Derby County’s Malcolm Ebiowei is a man in-demand, with Manchester United and Newcastle United the latest clubs to show an interest in the player.

The 18-year-old winger was one of many youngsters to be given a chance by Rams boss Wayne Rooney this season, with Ebiowei going on to make 16 appearances, where he scored one goal and registered two assists.

As well as that, his overall form caught the eye, but with his contract expiring in the coming weeks there are doubts about his long-term future.

Rooney has made it clear that he would love to keep the youngster at Pride Park if possible, but it appears that Ebiowei is going to have a big decision to make.

That’s after the Daily Mail revealed that the Red Devils and the Magpies have joined Spurs and Crystal Palace in monitoring the teenager.

Given his contract situation, Derby have no say on what the player can do, as he will shortly be a free agent and able to move wherever he wants.

The verdict

This would be a real shame for Derby but most fans knew that with the Ebiowei’s deal running out there was going to be plenty of interest in the player.

Of course, if he moved to any of those Premier League clubs it would be a big jump, and he would have to be patient for first-team football, so the fact he could get minutes under Rooney may appeal.

Ultimately though, it’s down to Ebiowei to make the decision and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.