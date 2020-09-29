Manchester United move for Championship stars looking unlikely

Manchester United moving for David Brooks or Josh King in the final portion of the transfer window now seems unlikely, according to the Manchester Evening News.

AFC Bournemouth have seen a number of good players leave the club since their relegation from the Premier League and that was perhaps to be expected.

Brooks and King remain at the Cherries, though, and it appears United at least will not be signing either of them.

According to the report, despite interest from the Old Trafford side in the pair, they are deciding against a move for either.

They are still interested in Jadon Sancho and, if they cannot get him, a right-sided winger but neither King nor Brooks is likely to join their attacking ranks in this current transfer window at least.

The Verdict

It’s been a frustrating transfer window for many connected with Manchester United and supporters have been quick to let those running the club know on social media and via other channels how disappointed they are.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign new players, that is obvious, but the way they have gone about recruiting this transfer window has really let him down.

Let’s see what happens between now and the end of the window.