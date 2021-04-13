Manchester United monitoring EFL talent as they weigh up summer transfer move

Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on talented AFC Wimbledon keeper Matthew Cox.

The 17-year-old is highly-rated by the League One side having impressed for the development sides this season, which has seen him make the bench first-team squad on occasions recently.

Capable on the ball and quick off his line, Cox is a modern keeper and he has represented England at youth level.

With his reputation growing, Cox is attracting attention from top-flight clubs, with the Telegraph revealing that the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch the stopper in action, although they aren’t the only ones.

Pleasingly for AFC Wimbledon, the teenager committed his future to the club by signing a professional deal back in May last year, so they would hope to command a decent fee for the keeper if United’s interest results in a formal bid.

Unsurprisingly, the update states that figures at Old Trafford regard Cox as one for the future, and they would look to send him out on loan in the next few years to continue his development.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see top clubs are monitoring Cox, because everyone at AFC Wimbledon holds him in high regard and believe he can go on to be a very good keeper.

Whether a move would benefit him at this stage of his career is open to debate, although it will be hard for Cox to resist if United to come calling.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the summer, but these links show just how much the youngster has progressed recently.

