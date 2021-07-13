Manchester United man still on the transfer radar of Derby County

Manchester United centre-back Teden Mengi still ranks up very highly on Derby County’s wish-list, according to The Athletic, as the club try to sort out their unfortunate defensive situation ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Mengi, who spent the second half of last season with The Rams, is one of three central defenders who returned to their parent clubs in the summer.

Adding to that, Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom also saw their contracts expire in June, leaving Derby with no centre-backs when pre-season started a couple of weeks ago.

However, the pair have been spotted at Derby’s Moor Farm training facility and will be hoping to stay around the first-team environment.

Derby’s Twitter account also published pictures earlier today of Phil Jagielka and Richard Stearman – who had been training with the club – wearing training kit with squad numbers on it.

Whilst, nothing is confirmed regarding defensive reinforcements just yet, the images are a promising sign that Derby should go into the season with defensive options.

The verdict

It could actually end up being a very good deal for all parties involved. Given Derby’s current situation, United will be confident that he would get sufficient game time and that is something that would boost both the club and the 19-year-old himself.

It would also mean that Derby would head into the season with a highly talented centre-back within their ranks.

The fact that Mengi could step into a first-team environment with the experience of Stearman and Jagielka, is something that could only improve him as a footballer.

Mengi certainly has the potential to become an excellent defender in the professional game, and he could be allowed to flourish if partnered next to one of the experienced duo that could be making their way to Pride Park.

