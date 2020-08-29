Manchester United man secures Championship switch

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of keeper Joel Pereira on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old is way down the pecking order at Old Trafford with the likes of David De Gea, Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero ahead of him for the Red Devils.

So, he has understandably had to secure loan moves to get regular minutes over the years, with Pereira having spells at Vitoria Setubal in Portugal, Kortijk in Belgium and with Scottish side Hearts over the years.

And, he will be playing in the Championship next season as the Terriers announced his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

New boss Carlos Corberan is looking to reshape the squad following his appointment earlier this summer and bringing in a new number one had to be a priority following Jonas Lossl returning to Everton after his loan spell last season and an injury to Ryan Schofield which left the Yorkshire outfit short in that goalkeeping department.

Pereira could make his debut when the side play Rochdale in the League Cup next week.

The verdict

This looks a decent signing from Huddersfield as they need a new keeper and Pereira has decent pedigree, although he did struggle with Hearts last season which would be a concern.

Importantly he strengthens an area the Terriers are weak in and it will be down to the loanee to show why he deserves to be the main man in training this week.

Fans will be hoping this is one of many new faces through the door ahead of the new season.

