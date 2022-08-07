Manchester United man lined up for EFL transfer move

Crewe Alexandra are expected to complete the signing of Manchester United talent Charlie Wellens.

The 19-year-old, who is a right-back or wing-back, has come through the ranks with the Premier League side but he has understandably found it difficult to get game time, with all of his minutes coming for the development sides in recent years.

However, the next step in his development is set to be a loan move, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing that Crewe are set to seal a move for the player.

The update adds that with Wellens entering the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, key figures at United will decide on his long-term future when they assess him whilst playing competitive football in League Two.

Landing Wellens would be a big boost for Alex Morris, who is still keen to strengthen his squad even though they have enjoyed a fine start to the season, picking up two wins from two.

Should the move happen, Wellens will come up against his Dad, Richie, later in the season, as he is manager of Leyton Orient.

The verdict

This seems as though it would be a good move for all parties, firstly for Crewe as they are landing an exciting talent who has plenty of ability.

From United’s perspective, they know he needs to be out playing and this will give the youngster a chance to play in a competitive environment, which could be invaluable.

So, you don’t see many stumbling blocks to this happening and it will be a smart transfer for all involved.

