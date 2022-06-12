Manchester United man emerges as Middlesbrough summer transfer window target

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Tom Heaton from Manchester United this summer, according to The Sun.

The three-time England international has only made one first team appearance since re-signing for the Red Devils in the summer of 2021.

Heaton has racked up 116 Premier League appearances across the course of his career, but struggled with injuries at Aston Villa before returning to Old Trafford.

Luke Daniels finished the season in a fairly positive manner at The Riverside, stepping in for Joe Lumley at the back end, but is not seen as a promotion-pushing first choice glovesman by Chris Wilder.

Heaton has not played 30 games or more in any of the last five seasons, and in that there would be an element of risk attached to the signing, due to the likelihood that the club’s backup goalkeeper would also have to play a significant portion of the campaign.

It is very clear that Joe Lumley needs replacing on Teesside, following a mistake-prone season from the 27-year-old.

It can be easier to play out from the back when deploying a three at the back formation, and that is what Wilder has stuck to since taking the reins in November.

Heaton’s experience at a higher level would be valuable next season at Boro, but the jury is out on whether he can handle regular game time.

The Verdict

This is not the type of signing that Boro should be making in hoping to bolster their promotion bid next term.

Heaton was a very high quality Premier League goalkeeper in his Burnley days and was arguably unfortunate not to see more opportunities for the England national team.

However, he is certainly on the way down now in his career, and having not played regularly in any of the last five seasons, it could be difficult for him to adjust to the demanding number one role at The Riverside.

It is likely that there will be more desirable options available in the loan market this summer and Boro should be taking a more long term view in this area of recruitment.