Manchester United man emerges as Huddersfield Town target

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has emerged as a Huddersfield Town target, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Carlos Corberan left Leeds United to take charge of Huddersfield this summer and will likely be looking to bolster his squad before the Championship season gets underway next month.

One area that needs strengthening is at goalkeeper with both Everton’s Jonas Lossl and Liverpool’s Kamil Grabara returning to their parent clubs at the end of their loan deals.

It appears the Terriers are keen to utilise the loan market once again and are eyeing another player from a Premier League club in the North West.

Nixon has reported that Pereira has emerged as a Huddersfield target.

It is understood that the Terriers are keen to take the United man on loan.

The 24-year-old is a product of the Red Devils academy system but has spent the majority of his career away from the club.

His last loan spell wasn’t a great success – conceding 43 goals in 25 appearances for Hearts – but he has shown his qualities in the past and earned three senior appearances for United.

The Verdict

I like the sound of this.

There’s absolutely no doubt that Huddersfield need to sign at least one goalkeeper this summer and Pereira looks a really interesting option.

Bringing the 24-year-old in alongside another shot-stopper to compete for the role looks a smart move to me as given his performances last term, it’s a risk to assume he has the quality or the consistency to be their week in, week out number one.

With just one year left on Pereira’s deal, a successful year on loan could lead to a permanent deal next summer.