Manchester United man assesses his future amid impressive Championship loan form

Nottingham Forest’s on-loan Manchester United midfielder James Garner says he is open-minded about his future, and that he is unsure where he will be playing next season.

Having spent the first half of this season on loan at Watford, Garner then joined Forest on a temporary basis during the January transfer window.

Since that move to The City Ground, Garner has established himself as a regular feature at the heart of Forest’s midfield, and scored his first goal in senior football during their 1-1 draw with local rivals Derby County on Friday night.

Speaking after that match about his prospects beyond the end of this season, Garner was quoted by The Times journalist Henry Winter as saying: “I don’t know what will happen next season, whether I will stay with the first team (at Manchester United), have another year in the Championship or go abroad.”

Despite that, it seems Garner’s overall ambition is clear, as the 19-year-old went to add: “My dream is to play in the Premier League. It’s everyone’s dream.”

Prior to his move on loan this season, Garner has made a total of seven appearances in all competitions for his parent club.

As things stand, Garner has around a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract with United, securing his future at Old Trafford until the end of next season.

The Verdict

You do feel as though this is a sensible stance for Garner to be taking.

At this stage of his career, there ought not to be any pressure on him to be playing at any particular level, but simply getting as much experience as possible.

The fact therefore, that Garner is seemingly willing to play wherever next season, should help him to get those opportunities that he needs, and that attitude could serve him well further down the line in his career.

Indeed, given the bright start to life he has made at The City Ground, you feel these comments from the midfielder may well have generated a bit of excitement from those of a Forest persuasion.