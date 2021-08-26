Manchester United make transfer decision regarding Derby County target

Manchester United have decided that they will keep Teden Mengi beyond next Tuesday’s transfer deadline, as reported by The Athletic.

The report states that several Championship clubs have enquired about a possible loan move, but it is thought that the next best step in his progression is seen as being in and amongst the first-team set up.

Derby County were one of the clubs who have been in pursuit after Mengi spent last season with The Rams.

Mengi featured nine times for Wayne Rooney’s side after his February arrival, after playing seven times for the Premier League giants in Premier League 2.

The highly-rated 19-year-old joined United’s academy aged seven, progressing through the youth set up, before making his first-team debut in August of last year – a Europa League clash with LASK Linz.

The verdict

This will come as a significant blow for the Championship clubs in pursuit, as he has shown at Derby that he was a composed, mature figure in central defence.

Derby could have really benefitted by Mengi returning. Yes, The Rams have brought in vast experience in Phil Jagielka and Richard Stearman, but Mengi would have provided that back-line with athleticism – something that it is currently lacking.

With the young defender set to continue his journey with the first-team at Manchester United, it remains to be seen if Derby cast their eyes elsewhere.

As alluded to before, the club’s current defensive options are all competent players, but they lack a bit of pace as a collective back-line.

