Manchester United make transfer decision regarding 25-year-old amid Fulham, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough interest

Manchester United will allow Dean Henderson to depart the club on loan in the 2022-23 season – and will pay a chunk of his wages to allow a move to happen, according to The Sun.

And that will be music to the ears of AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Middlesbrough, who are all keen on doing a deal for the 25-year-old, who has one cap for England.

Henderson has struggled for game-time at the Red Devils recently – after a loan spell at Sheffield United in the 2019-20 season he returned to Old Trafford and played 26 times in all competitions last season, with 13 of those coming in the Premier League.

With David De Gea being the undisputed choice in-between the sticks though once again, Henderson has found it tougher to get minutes under his belt during the current campaign, playing just three times in all competitions.

Henderson is said to be on £120,000 a week at United and with none of the interested clubs willing to pay his full salary, the Red Devils will have to contribute.

Fulham, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough all want Henderson if they are in the Premier League but they will face competition from Newcastle and West Ham United for his signature.

The Verdict

Henderson’s development will have stalled this season having spent so much time on the bench at Old Trafford, so it’s important for a player of his talent to get out there and play football.

It will have to be a top flight club though that Henderson heads to, which rules the majority of current Championship clubs out immediately.

You would imagine that out of the three interested parties that Fulham would be in a prime position to land Henderson considering they’ve splashed out on expensive loan deals before.

Chris Wilder would probably fancy his chances of re-uniting with Henderson though at Middlesbrough should they get into and win the play-offs, so it will be a hotly-contested transfer battle.