Manchester United are planning for life without Wout Weghorst in the team beyond this season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Premier League side will not be looking to sign the Dutchman on a permanent basis.

Weghorst signed for United on loan from Burnley during the January transfer window.

The surprise move came due to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in the first half of the campaign.

How has Wout Weghorst got on at Manchester United?

Since joining the Red Devils, Weghorst has gone on to feature 13 times in the league.

A return of zero goals and one assist has seen him become more of a bit-part figure in the team in recent weeks, with Anthony Martial returning to the lineup.

His last seven appearances in all competitions has come off the bench, indicating that he has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

That makes this development quite predictable, with the striker now expected to return to Turf Moor in the summer.

While the Clarets’ season ends on Monday, Man United’s will continue until 3 June as they have qualified for the FA Cup final, meaning his Burnley future likely won’t be decided until after then.

Does Wout Weghorst have a future at Burnley?

Vincent Kompany has previously confirmed that he will hold talks with Weghorst going into the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Besiktas, where he scored eight goals from 16 league appearances in Turkey.

A deal was then agreed in the January window to terminate his loan with the Super Lig side, freeing him up to make the switch to Man United.

Should Vincent Kompany look to keep Wout Weghorst?

Weghorst was quick to jump ship from Burnley following their relegation to the Championship last summer.

The team thrived in his absence, easily securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Weghorst’s time at Old Trafford has been far from impressive, with his goal return highlighting his impact in the team.

While he proved an upgrade on Ronaldo, and a solid tactical fit, it has been clear from the start that he was not ready to make the step-up to competing at the top end of the Premier League.

Burnley should look to cut their losses in the summer and look to sell the Dutchman on a permanent basis.