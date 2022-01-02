Manchester United make major transfer decision involving Swansea City & Bournemouth

Manchester United are set to recall Ethan Laird from his loan spell at Swansea and then send the right-back to Bournemouth.

Swansea set for a blow with #MUFC right-back Ethan Laird to be recalled. England U19 international next destination expected to be Bournemouth for second half of season #EFL #Swans #AFCB https://t.co/CfCexUxxOM — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 2, 2022

The 20-year-old joined the Welsh side in the summer window and has been an important player for the Swans, featuring in 20 Championship games and generally impressing with his energy and quality down the flank.

However, even though he has played regularly, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that United are planning on changing clubs for Laird, with a switch to the Cherries lined up.

With Scott Parker’s side currently top of the table, the chance for Laird to play for a team that are pushing for automatic promotion, as opposed to a Swansea side that are languishing in the bottom half, appears to be main factor behind the Red Devils’ thinking.

Bournemouth are back in action on January 15 at Luton, when they hope Laird will be part of their squad.

The verdict

This is a major blow for Swansea as Laird has been a real positive this season with his quality down the right flank but this is the risk when you loan players.

It will also create another problem for Russell Martin this month, who has already acknowledged that he needs to be busy to improve the squad.

For Bournemouth though, it’s great news as they are getting a very good player who has shown this season that he can make a big contribution at this level and he will help their promotion push.

