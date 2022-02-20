Manchester United looking to beat Liverpool to transfer agreement for Championship player

Manchester United are looking to hijack Liverpool’s move for Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho, a report from The Daily Star has claimed.

Liverpool were close to completing the signing of Carvaho, reportedly agreeing a fee with Fulham for the 19-year-old on the final day of the January transfer window, although a deal was never confirmed before the deadline.

With Carvalho’s contract at Fulham set to expire at the end of this season, the attacker still looks likely to be on the move come the summer.

Now however, it appears that despite that previous agreement, there is no guarantee that Anfield will be Carvalho’s next destination.

According to this latest update, United scouted Carvalho during Fulham’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, and were that is impressed with the attacker that they have scouted him twice more since then.

It is now thought that the Old Trafford club are planning a bid to try and beat Liverpool to the attacker’s signature in January, having seemingly been convinced by what they have seen of him.

To date, Carvalho has made 29 first-team appearances in all competitions for Fulham, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in that time.

The Verdict

It is probably no surprise that this sort of interest is emerging in Carvalho.

The attacker has already shown just how good a player he is with his impact for Fulham, and at 19-years-old, he is only going to get better with more experience.

As a result, it would be a big coup for any side who is able to secure his services in the summer, especially with his contract situation at Craven Cottage meaning they would be doing so for next to nothing.

With that in mind, it looks set to be a fascinating few months for Carvalho, both with regards to his future, and Fulham’s own push for promotion back to the Premier League.